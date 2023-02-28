BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at a child and their father and making criminal threats during an argument.

Jasdeep Samra, 28, of Bakersfield allegedly pointed the gun and made the criminal threats on Feb. 19, according to BPD.

Samra was arrested without incident and taken into custody Monday around 5:10 p.m. on Avenue 40 in Earlimart, Calif., according to the police department.

Samra was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and threatening with intent, according to the Kern County booking information website. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.