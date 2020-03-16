Man arrested for illegally possessing, manufacturing firearms

A man was arrested on Monday morning for illegally possessing and manufacturing firearms.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 12:17 a.m., officers conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Baldwin Road. Officers located a non-serialized .45-caliber handgun and a high-capacity magazine.

They also located tools and equipment used to manufacture firearms, including a firearm milling jig and a drill press.

Luis Chavez, 19, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of illegal firearms possession and illegally manufacturing firearms.