Man arrested for illegal firearm possession, resisting police during probation check

An 18-year-old was arrested on Monday on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers conducted a probation compliance search at an apartment complex located at 6200 Victor Street. When they arrived, the officers saw Dion Thomas in the parking lot of the complex, at which point Thomas attempted to flee on foot.

The department said that after a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to detain Thomas. As he was fleeing, BPD said he discarded an unregistered .40-caliber handgun. An additional high-capacity was found on Thomas’ person.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for several firearms-related offenses, gang participation and resisting arrest.