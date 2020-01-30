Man arrested for grand theft in Lamont after allegedly stealing piece of equipment

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing a piece of equipment that had been under surveillance by law enforcement.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that due to an increase in equipment thefts, the department placed a piece of equipment under electronic surveillance inside an equipment yard at South Vineland Road and Panama Road in Lamont.

On Monday, deputies were notified that the equipment had been stolen and were able to track it to the 11000 block of S. Vineland Road.

Jose Martinez-Guadalupe, 59, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property.