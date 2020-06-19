Man arrested for DUI after crashing car into fire hydrant, leaving injured passenger

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant in a DUI crash last night, injuring one person.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the vehicle broke the fire hydrant at around 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Hosking Avenue and Granite Peak Street, causing water to spill into the road.

The department said a passenger suffered minor injuries due to the crash. After hitting the fire hydrant, the driver fled the area on foot, leading police on a short chase before being detained.

The department said the man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run, as he left an injured passenger in the car.