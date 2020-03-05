Man arrested for drug, firearm-related offenses

A man was arrested this morning for drug and firearms-related offenses after allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 9:14 a.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the 1900 block of S. Real Road after getting a report that a woman was being threatened by her boyfriend and was afraid to leave the apartment.

When they arrived, the officers found the woman was able to exit the apartment without the suspect’s knowledge. She told the officers that her boyfriend, 28-year-old Tywan Carr, had threatened to kill her.

As the officers were preparing to contact the suspect, the department said Carr fled from the apartment on foot. The officers were able to apprehend Carr two blocks away after a short foot pursuit. Carr discarded a backpack as he was running, BPD said.

The backpack was found to contain a loaded stolen .40-caliber handgun, two additional magazines and a jar of suspected methamphetamine.

BPD said Carr is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. A records check also revealed that Carr had two outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants.

Carr was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, numerous weapons-related violations, gang participation, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and his outstanding arrest warrants.