Man arrested for allegedly stealing packages from Lake Isabella business

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested for stealing several packages from a local business on Sunday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:15 p.m., deputies from the Kern Valley substation were sent to Lok’s Garden at 5117 Lake Isabella Blvd. after getting a report of six packages being stolen worth an estimated $3,000.

After reviewing security video footage, the deputies identified 27-year-old Jamie Tebow and visited his residence. On the porch, they saw two of the stolen packages, the department said.

The deputies conducted a search of the residence and found two additional packages and a small amount of heroin and methamphetamine. The packages have been returned to Lok’s Garden. KCSO said two packages have not yet been recovered.

Tebow was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of theft, possession of drugs and other offenses.