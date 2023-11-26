BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to northwest Bakersfield after receiving calls of shots fired on Sunday evening.

On Nov. 26, Kern County Sheriff deputies investigated reports of shots fired involving a pickup truck, around 5 p.m., near 800 Bussell Road in northwest Bakersfield. Reese Reynolds, 22, was located with the described vehicle and was allegedly found to be in possession of an illegal assault rifle equipped with a suppressor, according to deputies.

During the investigation, deputies reportedly seized 10 additional firearms. Reynolds was arrested and booked into jail for weapons violations, according to deputies.