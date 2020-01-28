Man arrested after weapons, drugs found during probation search

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms as well as methamphetamine for sale.

The Kern County Probation Department said that on Monday, officers conducted a probation search in the 300 block of Belmont Ave. During the search officers located a short barrel shotgun, a modified 12-gauge flare gun, live ammunition, more than $1,300 in cash and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Troy Wayne Reiss was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News