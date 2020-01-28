Man arrested after weapons, drugs found during probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing firearms as well as methamphetamine for sale.

The Kern County Probation Department said that on Monday, officers conducted a probation search in the 300 block of Belmont Ave. During the search officers located a short barrel shotgun, a modified 12-gauge flare gun, live ammunition, more than $1,300 in cash and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Troy Wayne Reiss was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.