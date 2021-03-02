Man arrested after leading police on vehicle pursuit, loaded firearm found during search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One man was arrested Monday night after leading police on a vehicle pursuit following an attempted traffic stop.

The Bakersfield Police Department said around 10:36 p.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a code violation at the intersection of N. Tulare Street and Knotts Street. The driver failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began.

The driver, 22-year-old Edwin Hernandez-Lara, eventually yielded at Morning Drive and Auburn Street and was taken into custody. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded firearm inside.

Hernandez-Lara was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility for firearm and gang violations. He was also found to have three felony warrants for his arrest for weapons and robbery charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.