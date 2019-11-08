Man arrested after found on roof of residence with weapon

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — An armed man was arrested after allegedly trespassing on the roof of a residence on Thursday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11:44 a.m., deputies were sent to the 100 block of 12th Street after getting a report of a person on the roof of a residence. When deputies arrived and attempted to get the man to come down from the roof, the department said he brandished an unidentified weapon at them.

After about 40 minutes, the man — identified as 43-year-old Soto Lopez — eventually climbed down from the roof and was arrested without resistance by the deputies, KCSO said.

Lopez was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon, trespassing, vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance, false identification and being on a Post Release County Supervision hold.