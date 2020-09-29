Man arrested after firing rifle near several people in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after firing an AK-47-style rifle near several people on Sunday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7 p.m., deputies were sent to the area of Poso Creek and Beech Avenue after receiving reports of multiple people on all-terrain vehicles trespassing on private property.

When deputies arrived, they heard multiple gun shots in the area. The deputies found 29-year-old Edwardo Bautista firing a rifle near several people riding ATVs and detained him, KCSO said.



During the investigation, the department said deputies conducted a search of Bautista’s vehicle and person and found five firearms, around 4.5 pounds of marijuana, currency, ammunition and assorted narcotic pills.

Bautista was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, drug possession, trespassing and other offenses.