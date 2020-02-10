Man arrested after drugs, weapon found at Wasco residence

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after drugs and a weapon were found at his residence in Wasco on Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 11 p.m., deputies were sent to the 1300 block of E. Street to investigate an emergency 911 call. A man called 911 and yelled the address to dispatch operators, then hung up, the department said.

When deputies arrived, they saw several people standing in the driveway leading to the residence. The homeowner, identified as 48-year-old Noe Esquivel, walked away from the deputies and threw an unknown object over the neighbor’s fence.

The Sheriff’ Office said the object was later retrieved and determined to be a plastic bag containing approximately 80 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The deputies detained four adults and a juvenile, including Esquivel. They obtained a search warrant for Esquivel’s residence and found packaging and other indicators of narcotics sales.

They also located several live rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, the department said.

Esquivel was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of narcotics possession with intent to sale, destroying or concealing evidence, possession of ammunition by a restricted person, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other people detained during the investigation were released at the scene, KCSO said.