Man arrested after crashing car into house, police say

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested early Monday after police say he crashed his Mercedes into a house.

Angel Salvatierra ran from the scene of the 4 a.m. crash at the intersection of South Loop and Airway boulevards, according to police. He was arrested at his home in the 9200 block of Holly Avenue and faces charges including hit and run.

No occupants of the house were injured, police said.