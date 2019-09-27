Man arrested after CHP finds 82 pounds of concentrated marijuana in vehicle

The California Highway Patrol seized around 82 pounds of marijuana concentrate on Sept. 16 that had been placed in several five-gallon buckets. Courtesy of the California Highway Patrol.

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Thursday after police found an estimated 82 pounds of marijuana concentrate worth up to $2 million.

The California Highway Patrol said on Sept. 16, an officer from the Buttonwillow station saw a 2019 Kia sedan traveling northbound on Interstate 5 north of Lerdo Highway at around 118 mph. After the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the officer found a large amount of marijuana concentrate and processed marijuana oil.

The Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force was called in as backup and determined the driver was transporting about 600 dab syringes and about 82 pounds of marijuana concentrate in five-gallon buckets.

The task force estimated the concentrate would be worth up to $2 million in marjiuana oil.

The driver, 28-year-old Los Angeles resident Muntasir Azad, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing more than eight grams of concentrated cannabis.