Man arrested after allegedly assaulting man in Bodfish

BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man in Bodfish on Sunday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 3:03 a.m., deputies were sent to the 100 block of Lake Drive after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, deputies found a man who had suffered significant wounds to his face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Otto Yerke, 32, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery with serious bodily injury and making threats with an intent to terrorize.