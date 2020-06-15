Man arrested after 1 killed, 1 injured in DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after a man was killed and another injured in a DUI crash on Sunday near Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol said that at around 2:20 a.m., it received a call of a crash involving two vehicles on Bena Road at Neumarkel Road. Officers responded to the scene and determined that there was a head-on collision and that one person had suffered fatal injuries.

During the course of the investigation, the department said it learned that a 2016 BMW driven by 26-year-old McFarland resident Jose Toro was traveling westbound on Bena Road approaching Neumarkel Road while a second vehicle, a 2003 Subaru WRX driven by a 21-year-old man, was heading eastbound on Bena Road.

For reasons unknown, the CHP said Toro failed to stay in his lane and veered into the opposing lane directly into the path of the Subaru, causing a head-on collision.

The driver of the Subaru suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old passenger had minor injuries and was treated at Kern Medical Center, the CHP said. Toro also suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

The department said Toro was driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested after receiving medical treatment.