BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video is circulating the internet alleging Bakersfield Police used excessive force after pulling someone over for not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, 50-year-old Donte Heath, claims the incident left him with a broken elbow and other injuries.

“When I was in Lerdo, the officers told me, ‘Oh, I see you got the BPD special,'” said Heath.

Heath’s “BPD special” is what allegedly happened after police pulled him over for an infraction on New Year’s Eve. He was left in jail with a broken elbow and pain throughout his body.

According to BPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Tipton, Heath was pulled over for not wearing his seatbelt. Heath claims he had it on, and out of fear, he decided to record this encounter live on Facebook, which has now circulated the internet.

During the video, an officer asks Heath to step out of the car, but he refuses. Tipton said he has the right to do so.

“You can say no, but what I would say is to comply,” said Tipton.

Heath did say no and said that’s when things escalated, and the officer took matters into his own hands.

“Wow, you broke my window, now I’m getting out, I’m getting out,” Heath said on the video.

“When the window got busted, I said ‘Brace yourself, you’re about to get hurt,’ that’s when it got real to me,” said Heath.

Since the video has circulated on social media, many comments have questioned why officers broke the window of the car and if that is an appropriate amount of force during an arrest for an infraction. Tipton says yes.

“To arrest a person who is in a car, yes,” said Tipton. “It may not always be the appropriate response to getting someone out of a car, but at times, it absolutely can be.”

Heath alleges the officer forced him out of the vehicle, and he said after that, he was beaten multiple officers.

“The first thing I feel is a hit, and I’m slammed to the ground, I just felt my elbow being bent, my arm being bent, and I said, ‘What are you doing to me man? Why are you doing this to me man? I don’t understand why this is happening to me.'”

Heath said all he could do was beg for help.

“Help! Help! He’s breaking my arm! He’s breaking my arm, I’m not resisting!” Heath screams in the video.

“And I said, ‘Okay man.’ You can hear it — my voice in agreeance with him — ‘Okay,’ because I see him try to break my arm,” said Heath. “‘Okay, you did it man. Okay, it’s broken.’ And when I said that, he put his knee on it… and I heard it go pop.”

Tipton shares that the department is investigating whether the force was excessive, but says officers have the right to use reasonable force.

“Officers have the right to use reasonable force to effect an arrest, and so if they need to take someone into custody who is refusing to get out of a vehicle, then they can use an appropriate amount of force to enter that vehicle, or a house or whatever they need to in order to make that arrest,” said Tipton.

Heath was charged with one misdemeanor for obstructing an officer, and two infractions for not having a seatbelt on and his license plate location, in addition to his extensive criminal record, including being a gang member with a firearm. However, he says that his gang days were long ago, and that he has turned his life around as he hasn’t been arrested in more than 15 years.

Now, Heath works at Stay Focused Ministries teaching young people how to avoid the mistake he made when he was young.

“What I thought about was making it to my kids, getting out of jail and making it to my kids,” said Heath. how am I going to tell my 10-year-old and my 14-year-old that the police did this to me?”

His wife, Faith Heath, shares that the family is struggling to process this, but now wants justice.

“That could have been a gunshot, and they could have said he was reaching for something and that it was okay… I could have lost my husband,” said Faith Heath. “For them to say it was ok because he didn’t get out when we asked — he has rights.”

Heath plans to sue BPD, but said it’s not about money — it’s about ensuring fewer bad officers are on the force.

“Bad doesn’t have a look, bad has a heart,” said Heath. “What happened to me is not because of how I look, what happened to me is not because I didn’t get out of the car — what happened to me is because of how that officer’s heart is made up. What’s in his heart came out and attacked me.”

BPD is investigating the arrest. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Heath during this time as his injuries have left him unable to work.