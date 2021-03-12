Man accused of fatally beating roommate with prosthetic leg pleads no contest to murder charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of using his prosthetic leg to fatally beat his elderly roommate has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

The no contest plea was entered Friday by Paul Lujan, 44, who prosecutors say has a history of mental illness. He faces 15 years to life in prison.

According to court documents, Lujan argued with Lawrence Olivas, 68, around 2 a.m. on May 9, 2019, when Lujan refused to turn off the country music he was playing in the room they shared. The two lived at “Betty’s Home” a local care facility for adults with mental and physical disabilities. Olivas had “severe medical conditions,” prosecutors said, and court documents say he was legally blind and suffering from dementia.

Lujan claimed Olivas tried to punch him, and in return he punched Olivas several times, including once so hard in the face it hurt his hand, according to the documents.

Lujan told police he removed his prosthetic leg and hit Olivas twice in the face with it. He said the leg weighed at least 15 pounds.

Olivas suffered facial fractures and head trauma and died two months later.

“Bakersfield police officers spoke with multiple witnesses and located corroborating physical evidence,” prosecutors said. “Lujan was subsequently arrested and charged. Although Lujan initially claimed he acted in self-defense, additional statements obtained after his arrest contradicted his previous assertions of self-defense.”

Prosecutors say Olivas was asleep when Lujan attacked him.

Lujan told police he has mental health problems and he smoked methamphetamine the night before. He said he once shot himself in the head but survived.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 13.