Man accused of sexual assault of Tinder match speaks out

A man was accused of sexually assaulting a CSUB student he met on Tinder.

“There are incidents where the only evidence you have is one person’s statement versus another person’s statement,” said Bakersfield Police Sergeant Nathan McCauley.

Thirty-two-year-old Bradly Brent said the woman messaged him first on the dating app because she liked his tattoos. They mutually agreed to hang out.

According to the woman, they met Wednesday afternoon outside Student Housing East on the CSUB campus.

She told police he followed her to her dorm then sexually assaulted her while she resisted.

When Brent heard the allegations against him, he immediately contacted BPD to clear his name.

“We hung out for a little while, she had something come up, and she had to leave, so she walked me down to the parking lot, and then I left,” Brent said. “I didn’t deserve any of this.”

He said they were in her room for 20 minutes but won’t disclose what happened inside.

However, he said, no sexual assault happened.

Police found the same.

“They did not have enough evidence to show that a crime had occurred,” Sergeant McCauley said.

“It hurt my feelings because I would consider myself a really nice guy, anyone who knows me I think would say the same,” Brent said.

Brent does admit to his lengthy criminal history in Kern County.

“I have a lot of drug charges, drug sales charges,” he said. “Happy to say I have three years clean now.”

Brent describes himself as a changed man who recently moved back to his hometown of Bakersfield.

“It’s not fair to someone who’s trying to get their life together. It’s just not fair to anybody,” he said.

Still in question though: why a woman would misreport something as severe as sexual assault, or if there was any miscommunication between the pair.

“I had the thought that maybe she was trying to get out of trouble for having guys in her room because she made a statement that she’d already had issues with her roommate,” Brent said. “I don’t have any harsh feelings towards her, but I’m just glad it’s over,”

BPD wants to reiterate safety when meeting people for the first time from the internet.

“If it’s something where you’re looking for a casual meeting and you want to make sure there’s nothing else that can go on,” Sergeant McCauley said, “consider the location and venue where you’re going to meet with this person, perhaps in a public place.”

CSUB says you can always call campus police to confidentially report any incident at 654-2111. You can also visit their Title IX page on their website.