Man accused of making threats to Downtown Bakersfield coffee shop employees enters plea
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man accused of threatening to rape employees at Blue Oak Coffee Roasting in Downtown Bakersfield earlier this month pleaded not guilty.
Joshua McCloud Harris entered the plea to one felony count on Tuesday.
A judge kept bail at $25,000 for Harris.
Prosecutors say Harris walked into the shop about an hour after it opened Friday, April 5.
They say he made the threat, then took off.
Bakersfield police found Harris and arrested him a week later.
Harris is due back in court on April 26.
