BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Southern California man accused of kidnapping raping, and murdering a Bakersfield teen is set to be arraigned Thursday.

A Kern County grand jury issued an indictment last week against Armando Cruz. He is accused of killing 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre last year, along with other charges.

The indictment means the preliminary hearing can be skipped and a trial date can be set.

Cruz is due in court Thursday at 3 p.m.