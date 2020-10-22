Man accused of firing paintball gun at Bakersfield Trump rally, arrested in Northern California after escaping hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of firing a paintball gun into a crowd at a President Trump rally this past weekend at Emerald Cove Park, has been arrested in Northern California after escaping from a hospital following his initial arrest in Bakersfield.

Police in Gridley said officers arrested Aaron Joseph Anderson following a traffic stop. The department says Anderson was in a vehicle made to appear like a current or former law enforcement vehicle.

According to a release from the Gridley Police Department, Anderson told officers he was a “special agent hunting a violent pedophile.” Officers obtained a search warrant and found other weapons inside his vehicle including a replica shotgun, a Billy club and a large machete.

Items found in Anderson’s vehicle / Gridley Police Department

Bakersfield police Sgt. Robert Pair told 17 News that Anderson was taken to jail Sunday, but he began to complain about medical issues and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. Pair said Anderson then fled that night.

On Saturday, Anderson was arrested after allegedly firing marbles with with a paintball gun at a crowd at a rally in support of President Trump at Emerald Cove Park.

Anderson was booked into the Butte County Jail for impersonation of a peace officer and other weapons charges. His bail was set at $1.5 million, Gridley police said.

