Man accused of firing gun in East Bakersfield charged with firearms violations

A man accused of firing a gun in East Bakersfield following an argument with a neighbor has been charged with firearms violations.

Sonny Ramirez, 33, allegedly fired a gun the morning of April 4 in the backyard of his apartment in the 1200 block of West Drive. Deputies found a brass .762-caliber round in the backyard, according to a court document.

During a search of Ramirez's apartment, deputies seized a black CZ 52 pistol and an ammunition magazine, the document said.

The neighbor said Ramirez threatened to get a gun as they argued outside, according to the document. He then went in his apartment, and the neighbor heard a gunshot from the backyard a short time afterward.

Ramirez has pleaded not guilty to recklessly discharging a firearm and violating a 10-year firearms prohibition. He is next due in court April 19.