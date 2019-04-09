Man accused of exposing himself to juvenile inside Delano Wal-Mart, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) -- Police are trying to track down a man accused of exposing himself to a girl inside a Delano Wal-Mart.

The incident was reported Jan. 17 at the Wal-Mart at 530 Woollomes Ave., police said. A low quality surveillance image of the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call Delano police at 721-3377 or Detective Monteiro at 720-5517.