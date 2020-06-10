Man accused of driving through crowd of protesters pleaded not guilty to assault and reckless driving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The man accused of driving through a crowd of protestors and striking a 15-year-old girl during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd appeared in court Tuesday.

​Tran was charged with 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of reckless driving. ​

The district attorney’s office identified 10 victims hurt by Tran.

And even though Tran was booked on attempted murder charges, prosecutors say they do not feel there was evidence to support that charge.

No motive for the attack was given in court Tuesday afternoon.

But this is not his first time in trouble with the law.

According to court documents, in 2018 Tran got into a fight at a local business in Bakersfield.

Documents say he struck another man several times with a tire iron and threw canned beverages at him.

The documents say Tran’s daughter was present during all this and almost got hit by the items he was throwing.​

Court records show Tran pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation. Charges of willful cruelty to a child, second-degree burglary, and battery on a person were dismissed.​

Tran was appointed a public defender. He is next due in court on July 16 for a pre-preliminary hearing. ​