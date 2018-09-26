Man accused of 2003 killing to be tried as an adult

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 31-year-old man arrested in connection to a 2003 killing in Bakersfield will be tried as an adult, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Earlier this month, Carlos Castro was transported by officials from San Diego to Bakersfield in connection to the stabbing death of Renato Morales on Sept. 20, 2003 in the 1400 block of Sumner Street.

Bakersfield police cold case investigators identified Castro as the suspect in Morales' killing. He was 16 at the time of the crime. The attorney's office determined he will be tried as an adult, according to the DA.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bakersfield police at 327-7111.