Man accused in 2018 machete attack found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, acquitted on attempted murder charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury has found the man accused of attacking a former girlfriend at a Starbucks in 2018 guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter and other felonies, but acquitted him of attempted murder.

The jury found Robert Daniel Rivas guilty on seven of nine counts stemming from a machete attack against the woman at a Starbucks in the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway on Sept. 9, 2018.

Rivas was convicted of 2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, attempted voluntary manslaughter, aggravated mayhem, mayhem, obstruction and inflicting corporal injury against a spouse.

The jury acquitted Rivas on a count of burglary and one count of attempted murder.

The attack left the woman seriously wounded and another man credited with saving the woman’s life and stopping the attack.

Rivas is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 19.