BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tense moments after a gun went off in a local hospital Monday night.

A gun went off inside Adventist Health Bakersfield around 11 p.m. on Monday, according to BPD.

An elderly man went to visit his wife at the hospital, and when he was trying to unload his firearm, it accidentally went off, according to BPD. No one was hit.

Police say they seized the firearm, but no arrests were made.