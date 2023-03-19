BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man who was armed with a knife was killed in a shooting involving Bakersfield Police Officers Saturday night, according to the police department.

Officers say that they responded to reports of an adult male armed with a knife and behaving abnormally in a parking lot in the 1500 block of White Lane around 10:30 p.m.

Officers were called to a report of an adult male armed with a knife and behaving abnormally in a parking lot in the 1500 block of White Lane, according to the BPD release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The officers then attempted to reach the man only for him to flee on foot to the 900 block of White Lane, where another officer accidentally shot at him, the release says.

Officers then rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

No officers were injured and an investigation is being conducted.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.