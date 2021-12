BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 88-year-old man went missing Friday afternoon near Silver Creek Park in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

Nhuan Sam was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 7300 block of Indian Gulch Street. He’s described as Asian, 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and wore a blue jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.