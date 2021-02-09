UPDATE: Missing at-risk man found

UPDATE: Jose Uriel Munoz Quiroz has been found, and by one of KGET’s own photographers no less.

17 News’ Sam Montero said he found Quiroz in the area of 10th and Robinson streets. Montero said Quiroz told him he had a medical emergency and passed out in his car.

BPD has confirmed that Quiroz is no longer missing.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The public is asked to be on the lookout for a 74-year-old man who went missing Monday and is considered at risk because of a medical condition.

Police said Jose Uriel Munoz Quiroz was last seen around 10 a.m. on East 10th Street east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. He’s described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes, and wore blue jeans, black leather jacket and black hat.

He was driving a dark red 2001 Dodge Caravan, with a California plate ending in 635.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.