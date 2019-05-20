Man, 52, tried meeting minor he contacted on Instagram for sex acts, deputies say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 52-year-old man befriended a minor on Instagram and tried meeting the minor to engage in sex acts, according to sheriff’s officials.

Oscar Raul Maguregui Jr., who went by the user names “califassun” on Instagram, was arrested Sunday by detectives in the 6200 block of Norris Road after agreeing to meet the minor at a prearranged location, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Maguregui was booked on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and annoying or molesting a child.

Anyone who has information regarding this case or who has communicated with Maguregui or “califassun” is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

Sheriff’s officials say this case highlights the need for parents to discuss social media and online safety with their children.

Officials recommend adjusting privacy settings, limiting personal contact information in profiles and posts and never disclosing personal information or your location.