BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help locating a 46-year-old man who has been missing for two months.

Jahn Satterfield last spoke with family Oct. 15, according to sheriff’s officials. He’s described as white, 5 feet 10 inches, 165 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.