BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fontana man last seen in Bakersfield has been missing since July 27, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Killcrece, 27, is described as white, 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, tattoo of Marilyn Monroe on his left forearm and wore a black hat with “USC” on it.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.