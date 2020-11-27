Man, 22, reported missing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man has been reported missing and was last seen near Union and Truxtun avenues, according to an Instagram post.

Police confirmed they received a missing persons report for Gerson Gonzalez, who is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, with tattoos on his back and ribs. The post said he has a tan 2001 Chevy Suburban with ripped paper plates.

Gonzalez is from the Watts area of Los Angeles, the post said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Marlena at 626-862-1354.