BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews came to the aid of a man and two dogs who were stuck in a canal in northwest Bakersfield on Monday.

According to fire officials, the man and two dogs were reported to be seen in a canal near Olive Drive and Hageman Road around 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

A fire official told 17 News the dogs did not belong to the rescued person, and suggested that a good Samaritan jumped into the water to help the struggling animals.