BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mammoth Mountain now has 113 trails open after a recent snowfall.

Mammoth Mountain received over 15 inches of snow on Wednesday, Jan. 3, officials said. The resort says more snow is expected throughout the week, if conditions keep up. Recent snowfall has led to 113 trails being opened for use as well as 16 lifts running simultaneously.

Mammoth Mountain says they are working to open even more terrain as conditions allow. Ski Patrol and operations teams will be out conducting avalanche mitigation and assessing terrain, according to officials.

Click the video in the player to see more images from the impressive snow at the southern Sierra ski resort.