The body of a teenager recovered from the Kern River on June 25 has been identified.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Ivan Esquivel, 16, of San Bernardino. The body was located by a member of the public and was recovered half a mile down the river from the Keyesville on June 25.

On June 16, two teen boys went missing after entering the river near the Keyesville South area. They are still looking for the other man who went missing that day.