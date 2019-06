KEYESVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a male was recovered from the Kern River downriver from Keyesville Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said.

At about 12:20 p.m., a member of the public located the body, which was recovered a half mile downriver of Keyesville.

The identity of the body has not yet been released.

On June 16, two teen boys, ages 15 and 19, went missing after entering the river near the Keyesville South area.