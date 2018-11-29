Making life sweeter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - For Ruben Rosales whipping up a tasty treat is as easy as, well, pie.

"I make mainly cream pies then we'll make occasionally cherry. I do apple and peach through the seasons but not very often. People tend to like the cream pies," said Ruben Rosales, owner of Happy Jack's.

Every Tuesday morning at 3:00, Rosales makes his famous peanut butter chocolate pie, but what he does after is the real treat.

"I just started thinking well we live here and we don't take care of it. People from other areas come over here and they see that mess. We can do better, we can clean up the park, we can make it look nice," Rosales said.

For the past 6 years around 6:00 every Tuesday morning, Rosales has been picking up trash at Hart Park.

"That was a commitment I made when I saw that mess out there. I said, 'I can take care of this,'" Rosales said.

When rosales started there were no trash cans by the river.

Park visitors would often leave trash on the ground.

So Rosales fixed the problem, buying 30 trash cans and the locks to secure them with his own money.

He empties them every time he visits the park.

"You know Kern County and Bakersfield is my home. I'm proud of it. It's like my yard. I want to take care of it. We all should look at it like that and we should be proud of Kern County," Rosales said.

Over the years friends have joined in and the county began supplying trash bags, but Hart Park is a little "sweeter" today thanks to Rosales.

"To me it's fun. It's just fun. There is something different between working and getting paid for it and going out there and doing something out of the kindness of your heart. You know, you actually feel better," Rosales said.

Any way you slice it, Bakersfield is a little "sweeter" too.

"I think everybody else should have the opportunity like this and enjoy it because I find it rewarding. Might sound crazy, but I do," Rosales said.

Rosales and his cleanup crew also weedeat and trim bushes and trees near the river.

Anyone interested in joining the crew can call Happy Jack's at 323-1661.