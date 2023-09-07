BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District is set to hold their second annual Nutrition Night, featuring around 30 vendor booths, which will offer food samples and nutritional education, according to the district.

BSCD’s Nutrition Services Department event aims to receive feedback from students, staff, families and the community on student menus. The public’s comments will help the department come up with new menu items that are tasty and nutritious promoting an inviting experience for all students, organizers said.

Some of the food items you can expect to try out are breakfast, lunch and snack foods, including pizza crunchers, vegetarian chili, flame-roasted corn, freshly-baked muffins, and rotini with meat sauce among other dishes, the district said.

The Nutrition Services Department will showcase 30 vendor booths, which will each offer three to four items for attendees to try.

Blue Zone Project will also be in attendance providing an exercise activity with students by making salsa on a blender bike. Kern County Health’s Waste Hunger program will also be in attendance sharing information on where families can receive donated food items, according to the district.

The event is happening Sept. 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cato Middle School and Fletcher Elementary cafeterias. The former is located at 4115 Vineland Rd., while the latter is located at 9801 Highland Knolls Dr.