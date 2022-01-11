Majority of Kern residents think undocumented immigrants should be excluded from universal health care: feedback survey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom released his California budget proposal yesterday with spending packages to combat COVID-19, Climate Change, Homelessness, Economic Inequality and more.

Included in the proposal is an expansion of Medi-Cal to cover all low-income residents regardless of immigration status. That would make undocumented immigrants eligible for care under Medi-Cal. The Newsom administration said this blueprint seeks to bring overall healthcare costs down for everyone.

The budget has until July to be finalized.

We asked: Should Medi-Cal coverage be expanded to include undocumented immigrants?

“I am currently in a loop hole mess and can’t even get insurance because of the inadequate Covered CA program. This will be a nightmare. They can’t even handle the current citizen’s insurance needs. How are they going to handle another 740,000 people??? Fix it first!” Laura McIntire Crider, Facebook user