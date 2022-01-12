Majority of Kern residents think Kevin McCarthy should cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee request: feedback survey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is asking Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily provide information about the riot, according to NBC News.

McCarthy said Wednesday evening that he will not cooperate with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, asserting the panel “is not conducting a legitimate investigation.”

In a letter to McCarthy today, the committee said it wants to hear about discussions McCarthy may have had with former President Donald Trump and White House staffers in the days before and after the attack. McCarthy declined

McCarthy told Fox News in April that he had a phone conversation with Trump as the attack unfolded. McCarthy is the highest-ranking Republican in Congress sought out by the panel. The committee says it is not ruling out a possible subpoena to compel McCarthy to answer questions.

We want to know: Should Kevin McCarthy comply with the Jan. 6 committee’s request for an interview?

“If he has nothing to hide, what could possibly go wrong?” Mike Bailey, Facebook user