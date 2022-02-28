BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California, Oregon and Washington state are adopting new indoor mask policies and moving from requirements recommendations.

Starting Tuesday, masks will no longer be required for those vaccinated or unvaccinated, but they are still strongly encouraged for most indoor settings.

California will drop its mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities starting at midnight on March 12.

Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission areas like public transit, health care settings, and homeless shelters. Local jurisdictions may impose stricter requirements beyond the state guidance. Meantime other states have already lifted mask mandates.

We asked: Is now the right time to lift mask mandates?

Of the respondents, 65 percent answered yes, this is the right time for mask mandate to be lifted, and 35 percent answered no.

“There never should have been a mandate to begin with.” Ali Weidenbach, Facebook user