Majority interest in Bakersfield Heart Hospital acquired by healthcare services company

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A majority interest in Bakersfield Heart Hospital has been acquired by Surgery Partners, Inc., an operator of numerous surgery centers, surgical hospitals and doctor’s offices.

Heart Hospital CEO Michelle Oxford said an extensive process led to the determination Surgery Partners was a good fit for the hospital.

“The BHH Board of Directors has been clear from the beginning that we would only move forward in joining with another healthcare company if we could find the right organization, one that respects our history and values, understands the importance of local healthcare and local input and is committed to ensuring BHH’s success,” Oxford said in a news release.

The hospital will continue to operate the same in all aspects of patient care, the release said.