BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A head-on collision between a vehicle and motorcycle has injured at least one person on Highway 178 in the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is shutdown at the mouth of the canyon at Kern Canyon Road, according to CHP.

The collision was reported at 6:41 p.m. near Democrat Road, according to the CHP’s Traffic Incident Information page.

According to CHP, at least one person has major injuries.

This is a developing story.