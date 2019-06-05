1 person killed in Taft Highway collision

One person was killed in a head-on collision near Mountain Ridge Drive and Taft Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 5500 block of Taft Highway at around 3:10 p.m.

Bakersfield police said a utility truck was hauling a power pole when it collided with a blue sedan.

The sedan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the utility truck was not injured, police said and no other passengers were involved.

Police said it is not believed drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.