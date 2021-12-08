Two juveniles struck and killed on Panama Lane: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two juveniles walking on a sidewalk were struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday on Panama Lane near South H Street.

The crash was reported at about 1:16 p.m. Wednesday on Panama Lane at Hammond Way, police said. The juveniles were declared dead at the scene.

Police said a vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and went onto the sidewalk, hitting the juveniles. The vehicle continued traveling until striking a tree.

The driver, identified only as a woman, suffered minor injuries.

Panama Lane will remain closed from Monitor Street to South H Street for several hours, police said.

There have been 53 pedestrian fatalities in Kern County this year.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.