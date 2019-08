BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes have reopened following a major injury crash along Highway 178 at Democrat Road Friday afternoon, CHP says.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash involved two vehicles described as a white Toyota Tacoma and a silver Chevy sedan. The crash was reported at 3:09 p.m.

CHP says the crash blocked two lanes and at least one person suffered major injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more information.